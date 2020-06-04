Wanderlei Silva hit by car while riding bike in Brazil, breaks foot

MMA legend Wanderlei Silva was involved in an accident on Wednesday afternoon in Curitiba, Brazil, when he was hit by a car while riding a bicycle.

Silva says that he broke his foot and suffered cuts to his face.

According to the fighter, he might have died had he not been wearing a bicycle helmet.

“The Axe Murderer” spoke to Tribuna about the accident in more detail.

“If I hadn’t been wearing a helmet, I might have died,” Silva said, noting that he has since been released from the hospital.

“People have to be more careful in traffic. It’s hard to ride a bike in Curitiba.”

Silva said that thankfully the driver of the vehicle who hit him was helpful after the accident.

“He was super nice, stopped and put me in his car. Other people have already appeared to help me,” Silva.

Silva said that he was involved in a previous accident on his bicycle in 2016. On that occasion, the driver did not stop for help. Silva gave some words of advice to drivers in Brazil to be more vigilant when they are driving and to respect cyclists more.

“We have many more cyclists in the city and we don’t have a suitable place to ride. Unfortunately, drivers don’t respect it. I was very sad about this accident. I ask people to be more aware of traffic and not to use their cell phones, as this can cost someone’s life,” Silva said.

Wanderlei Silva has recently been connected to a potential bare-knuckle boxing matchup against Mike Tyson. Due to his broken foot, Silva will likely be on the sidelines for the next few months as he heals up. Once he’s ready to go and healthy again, look for BKFC to once again pursue booking that matchup with Tyson.