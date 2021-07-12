New footage shows Conor McGregor threatening to kill Dustin and Jolie Poirier “in their sleep” while making a gun sign

New video footage has surfaced showing Conor McGregor threatening to kill Dustin and Jolie Poirier following his TKO loss (leg injury) at UFC 264.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Poirier (28-6 MMA) squared off for a third time last night in Las Vegas, this after splitting their first two encounters.

Saturday’s trilogy fight at UFC 264 proved to be another wild but short-lived fight. Conor McGregor got off to a good start by utilizing some heavy low kicks, but a failed guillotine attempt turned the tide just minutes into the opening frame. Once in top position, Dustin Poirier began to unload ground and pound on McGregor, nearly earning a finish. The Irish star would eventually scramble to his feet but after missing with a punch he stepped back and rolled his ankle – resulting in a broken tibia. The bout was called off after the cageside doctor deemed ‘Notorious’ unfit to continue.

Conor McGregor was obviously frustrated by the result and proceeded to lash out during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

“I was boxing the bleeding head off him. Kicking the legs off him. He’s always just diving to close the distance. THIS IS NOT OVER! This is a bloody bollox!”

McGregor continued:

“There was no check,” Conor said when Rogan mentioned Poirier said that his leg fractured from a checked kick. “There was not one of them I checked. Your wife is in my DM’s. Hey baby, hit me back and we will chat later on. You little hoe.”

Now new footage has been released showing Conor McGregor threatening to kill both Dustin and Jolie Poirier “in their sleep”. Check out the video below courtesy of @oocmma on Twitter.

NEW alternate angle of Conor McGregor threatening to kill Dustin and Jolie Poirier “in their sleep” and makes gun sign to his head: “In your sleep you’re getting it, in your sleep you’re dead, you and your Mrs, it ain’t over” pic.twitter.com/r6nmjZAjQb — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) July 12, 2021

“In your sleep you’re getting it, in your sleep you’re dead! You and your Mrs, it ain’t over!”

What do you think of the post-fight threats made by Conor McGregor to Dustin and Jolie Poirier following his TKO loss at UFC 264?