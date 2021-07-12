Conor McGregor releases video from hospital, scolds Dustin Poirier for celebrating “illegitimate win” at UFC 264

Conor McGregor has released a video following his successful leg surgery where he blasted Dustin Poirier for celebrating a “illegitimate win” at UFC 264.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Poirier (28-6 MMA) collide in a rubber match last night in Las Vegas, this after splitting their first two encounters.

The Irishman was able to get off to a quick start in the fight, utilizing some heavy low kicks and his lightning quick left hand. However, after a failed guillotine choke attempt, the tide quickly turned in favor of ‘The Diamond’. Poirier would begin to unload some nasty ground and pound from top position, nearly finishing the fight in the process. Conor McGregor would eventually battle his way back up to his feet but wound up badly rolling his ankle which resulted in a broken tibia and of course the end of the fight.

It was an unfortunate end to the trilogy but McGregor is already looking onward and upward following a successful surgery.

Onwards and upwards we go ☘️ pic.twitter.com/qKgochlT3t — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

“What’s up fight fans. The ‘Notorious’ here. Just out of the surgery room. Everything went to plan. Everything went perfect. I am feeling tremendous. We’ve got six weeks on a crutch now and then we begin to build back. You know, I want to thank all the fans all around the world for your messages of support. I hope you all enjoyed the show. I want to thank all the fans in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena. 21,800 fans in attendance, the place was absolutely electric. It was a hell of a first round. It would have been nice to get into that second round and then to see what’s what but it is what it is. That is the nature of the business. It was a clean break of the tibia, and it was not meant to be.”

Conor McGregor continued:

“Dustin (Poirier), you can celebrate the illegitimate win all you want. But you’ve done nothing in there. That second round would have shown all. And you know onwards and upwards we go team. We dust ourselves off. We build ourselves back and we comeback better than ever. Let’s go team!”

