New details revealed from the altercation between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler on TUF 31

New details have emerged regarding the altercation that occurred between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler on TUF 31.

During last weekend’s UFC 285 post-fight press conference, Dana White revealed that an incident recently occurred between McGregor and Chandler, and that the two lightweights were now at odds with one another.

“Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor were very respectful to each other, and then some things started escalating that you’ll see on the show,” White said at the UFC 285 post-fight press conference. “They do not like each other now. A lot of s**t went down on Friday.”

Dana White said he simply couldn’t handle the situation in time before things escalated.

“There was a lot of s**t that went down on Friday, yeah,” White said. “I don’t look at stuff that’s good for the show or things like that. Whatever happens, happens. The stuff that just happened shouldn’t have happened and I’m getting old. I would have been in there sooner back in the days but not good.”

While details regarding the incident were initially sparse, MMA Journalist Amy Kaplan recently shared some insight as to what went down on TUF 31.

Here's what I learned about the McGregor/Chandler "incident" that Dana was alluding to on Sat. Apparently, someone was KO'd and McGregor jumped in the cage, shoved Chandler, someone got slapped and the teams rushed the cage. NSAC broke it up. Video interviews coming soon #TUF31 — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) March 8, 2023

“Here’s what I learned about the McGregor/Chandler “incident” that Dana was alluding to on Saturday. Apparently, someone was KO’d, and McGregor jumped in the cage, shoved Chandler, someone got slapped and the teams rushed the cage. NSAC broke it up.”

Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) will fight at the end of the season with a date and venue still to be determined.

McGregor, 34, last entered the Octagon in July of 2021 at UFC 264 where he was defeated by Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA). Following the bout, the Irishman required surgery to repair his broken leg and has since been recovering, rehabilitating and training.

Meanwhile, Chandler, 36, also recently lost to Dustin Poirier this past November at UFC 281. ‘Iron’ has the not so impressive status of having 3 losses in his last 4 fights.

What do you think of the latest news regarding the recent Conor McGregor – Michael Chandler altercation on TUF 31? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!