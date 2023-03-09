Jamie Pickett will no longer appeal UFC 285 loss to Bo Nickal, rep reveals

Jamie Pickett has decided not to appeal his UFC 285 loss to Bo Nickal.

Opening up the pay-per-view main card, Pickett took on Nickal in a highly-anticipated fight as it was Bo’s UFC debut. Right away, Nickal closed the distance and appeared to land a low blow that was not called. Seconds later, Nickal got Pickett down to the ground and submitted him.

After the victory, Pickett’s team revealed they would be appealing the loss after the ref missed the low blow.

“It’s very important that like all other major sports (including collegiate sports) replays are necessary to manage fair play,” Pickett’s manager, LaMont Chappell said in a written statement to MMAJunkie. “It seems these types of issues from judges and officials are becoming more and more common in MMA. At the end of the day they (officials) are human; however a fighter who trains his ass off should not be penalized for mistakes by individuals who are paid to make the best judgments for the integrity of the sport.”

Since then, the commission informed Chappell that they reviewed the fight and determined they “did not find indisputable video evidence that showed the knee strike hit the groin from the video angles we were provided.”

However, they still said Pickett can appeal the ruling if he wants, but Chappell informed MMAFighting that they have decided against it.

With Jamie Pickett not appealing and the loss being official, he drops to 13-9 as a pro and is now on a three-fight losing skid. Prior to the first-round submission loss to Nickal, Pickett suffered a TKO loss to Denis Tiuliulin and a submission loss to Kyle Daukaus. In the UFC, Pickett is 2-5 as he started out his UFC career losing two straight fights to Tafon Nchuwki by decision and a first-round TKO loss to Jordan Wright. His two wins came over Laureano Staropoli and Joseph Holmes.

