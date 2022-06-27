Neil Magny reacts following submission loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC Vegas 57

Neil Magny has provided fans with a positive reaction to his submission loss at the hands of Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Heading into Saturday night’s co-main event at the UFC Apex, Neil Magny seemed to be feeling pretty confident about his chances against rising prospect Shavkat Rakhmonov. From his 7-2 record to his storied history as a UFC fighter, it’s no surprise that Magny backed himself – but in the end, Shavkat just proved to be too much for the 34-year-old.

Rakhmonov dominated on the ground and showcased some excellent shot selection on the feet, eventually securing a submission win with just a few seconds remaining in the second round.

As Shavkat prepares to potentially enter the top 10 at welterweight this week, Magny was left to reflect on how it all went down.

“Verified I love this sport! The highs, the lows, and everything in between #AG2G”

Magny isn’t widely considered to be someone who is in with a shout of fighting for the title but at this stage of his career, he doesn’t need that to prove just how good he is.

When you’re coming up against a generational talent like Shavkat Rakhmonov it’s going to be difficult to stand out. He’s still an elite level fighter who can mix it up with some of the very best in the sport, but Shavkat has the potential to go all the way in a very short space of time.

Now, Magny has to re-group as he prepares to get back on the horse once again and show the mixed martial arts world why he deserves to be in the top 15 at 170 pounds.

What are your thoughts on Shavkat Rakhmonov’s big win over Neil Magny? Did it prove to you that he deserves to be in the top 10? What do you think is going to be next for Magny?