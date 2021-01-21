Neil Magny issues classy statement following loss to Michael Chiesa at UFC Fight Island 8

Neil Magny has issued a statement following today’s lopsided unanimous decision loss to Michael Chiesa at UFC Fight Island 8.

Magny (24-8 MMA) had landed in Abu Dhabi with hopes of extending his win streak to four in a row. Standing in his way was Chiesa (18-4 MMA) who was also sporting a three-fight winning streak of his own.

Tonight’s UFC Fight Island 8 headliner proved to be a one sided contest as Michael Chiesa utterly dominated Neil Magny on the floor for twenty-five straight minutes on route to a unanimous decision victory.

Following today’s disappointing setback, ‘The Haitian Sensation’ took to Instagram where he issued the following classy statement on his loss.

“Hats off to @mikemav22 you fought an amazing fight….thank you for the experience. I will definitely grow from this.” – Magny captioned a photo of him shaking hands with Chiesa after their fight.

Prior to today’s loss, Neil Magny had won five of his past six Octagon appearances, which included victories over Robbie Lawler and Li Jingliang.

As for Michael Chiesa, ‘Maverick’ has now won four straight fights. Prior to dominating Magny, the former Ultimate Fighter winner had picked up wins over UFC legends Carlos Condit, Diego Sanchez and Rafael dos Anjos.

In his post fight interview on Yas Island, Chiesa proceeded to call for a fight with former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington.

While today’s setback to Chiesa was a devastating blow to Neil Magny’s title aspirations, ‘The Haitian Sensation’ has still won four of his past six Octagon appearances overall. So one can only expect that Magny will receive another top ten opponent in his next outing.

