John Fury weighs in on Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury rumors: “They’re nothing but a pack of tossers. YouTubers. And I’m not interested in it.”

John Fury is weighing in on the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury rumors.

A Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight is said to be taking place on August 6th of this year at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Paul has won all 5 of his 5 fights, 4 of which were by knockout.

Tommy Fury has had 8 wins, 0 losses, and 4 of his wins came via knockout.

It has been reported that a fight agreement is ‘90% done’ according to Jake Paul’s camp.

Danny Smith, Paul’s coach, had this to say to the ‘Vegas Insider’:

“I’d probably say that we’re 90% done but we’re just waiting on their end. We’re good on our end. Whatever particulars that need to be worked out at their end, that’s what we’re waiting on.”

The Irish born John Fury, who is the father of two-time heavyweight boxing world champion Tyson Fury as well as professional boxer and reality television star Tommy Fury, is setting the record straight about a Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight.

Posting to ‘Twitter‘, Fury had this to say about such a match-up:

John Fury on Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury… [🎥 John Fury] pic.twitter.com/X1Gu6s1U7P — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 20, 2022

“People mentioning me saying there are negotiations in place for Tommy to fight this clown from overseas. It’s not true. I’m having nothing to do with this at all. It’s a pile of sh*t.”

Continuing Fury said:

“I don’t like anybody associated to those people over there. They’re nothing but a pack of tossers. YouTubers. And I’m not interested in it one bit, in any way, shape or form.”

Finishing Fury stated:

“So people here this, don’t keep using my name, saying that I’m saying this, I’m saying that – it’s not true. I want nothing to do with it at all. Not now, not ever. Have a pleasant evening.”

Certainly conflicting reports out of both camps.

Would you like to see Tommy Fury get in the ring with Jake Paul? Who would you be betting on for the win?

