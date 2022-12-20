The Nate Diaz vs Conor McGregor trilogy seems inevitable as the stars continue to trade barbs on social media.

The two UFC rivals have once again engaged in a barrage of tweets on ‘Twitter’ over the weekend.

Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) and Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) have met in the Octagon twice before. It was in March of 2016 at UFC 196 that Diaz defeated the Irishman in a welterweight bout. Meeting again in August of that same year at UFC 202 saw a different outcome – it was McGregor who would defeat the Californian by a majority decision.

It therefore only seems to make sense that a trilogy match is required to settle the score between the two veterans.

It all began this past Saturday when McGregor expressed an interest in Power Slap, the UFC’s new venture, which is expected to launch early next year – a slap fighting league. The Irishman gave his take on power slap tweeting:

“This power slap championships is growing on me. Who doesn’t like watching good quality clatters hahaha.”

Obviously, McGregor’s interest is peaked, and he has questions, tweeting:

“Is it a flip of a coin who gets to go first? How long do they have to recover before they get to throw their counter? Or is it over if they’re ko’d? Fascinating. I’m attending one of these 100%. Is this Dana’s? Wtf is this madness Dana hahaha. I’m in.”

Pitching the idea of himself and Diaz meeting up in Power Slap, the Irishman tweeted:

“Me Vs Nate on it for the title hahahaha maybe that’s a title you’d have a better chance of coming close to winning Nate you little slapper hahahaha.”

Taking notice of the tweets, Diaz chimed in with his own set of videos, and picture tweets:

“I already beat you at that game too @TheNotoriousMMA @danawhite”

If submissions weren’t allowed

I knocked you out way faster than Floyd did 😴 pic.twitter.com/yy66rBsXFi — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 19, 2022

“If submissions weren’t allowed, I knocked you out way faster than Floyd did”

But it was Real

So I choked you better and faster than kabob did pic.twitter.com/qo9lpMdM6g — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 19, 2022

“But it was Real So I choked you better and faster than kabob did”

Conor McGregor concluded the back and forth by offering up the following:

I telling you bro I been milling people your shape and size and bad. But gonna be a knock no doubt. I not sure I give a rats fully but I gonna go sprint until I can’t sprint no more in the 3rd fight I don’t care. Opening bell the absolute most power I have on me. Until we’ll see — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 19, 2022

“I’m telling you bro I been milling people your shape and size and bad. But gonna be a knock no doubt. I not sure I give a rats fully, but I gonna go sprint until I can’t sprint no more in the 3rd fight, I don’t care. Opening bell the absolute most power I have on me. Until we’ll see.”

What would you think of McGregor making his return to the Octagon to challenge Nate Diaz in UFC Power Slap?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!