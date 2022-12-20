Bryce Mitchell was contemplating retirement in the immediate aftermath of his loss at UFC 282 (Video)

Bryce Mitchell contemplated retirement right after his UFC 282 loss to Ilia Toupria.

Mitchell opened up the UFC 282 pay-per-view against Topuria in a crucial fight for the featherweight division. The winner would be in the mix to likely get a top-10 or even a top-five opponent next time out.

Ultimately, in the end, it was Topuria winning by second-round submission in a fight he dropped Mitchell and had beaten him up. After the loss in the locker room, Mitchell told his coaches he didn’t want to feel this pain anymore and was thinking about retiring.

“I’m just feeling I guess regret, you know? I just know I could have done better. I’m just in so much pain that I don’t think it’s worth it to keep going. I want to stop with MMA and I want to take every little bit of focus that I spent every single day on MMA, I want to put it into something else. Everything is meant to be and I’m just going to move on with my life and take all the energy I spent on MMA and put it into something else and I think I will be extremely successful.”

As of right now, Mitchell has yet to actually retire and this may just be emotional thoughts. He also did say he entered his UFC 282 fight against Ilia Toupuria with the flu and wishes he never even fought that night.

Bryce Mitchell (15-1) suffered his first pro loss to Topuria and is now 6-1 inside the UFC. Prior to the loss to Toupria, he picked up the biggest win of his career in March when he defeated Edson Barboza by decision. He also holds wins over Andre Fili, Charles Rosa, Matt Sayles, Bobby Moffett, and Tyler Diamond.

Do you think Bryce Mitchell will actually retire following his UFC 282 loss to Ilia Toupria?