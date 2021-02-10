Betting odds released for Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix quarterfinals

The betting odds have been released for the upcoming Bellator MMA Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix tournament quarterfinals.

Bellator announced the complete eight-man bracket for the promotion’s highly-anticipated 205lbs tournament on Tuesday. Hours later, the oddsmakers released the betting odds for all four quarterfinal matchups. Take a look at the opening odds for the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix via BetOnline.

Opening odds for the Bellator LW GP via @betonline_ag: Yoel Romero -150

Anthony Johnson +120 Ryan Bader -500

Lyoto Machida +375 Vadim Nemkov -350

Phil Davis +275 Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov -150

Corey Anderson +120 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 10, 2021

Yoel Romero -150

Anthony Johnson +120

This should be an absolutely phenomenal matchup between two former UFC stars. Romero is coming off of three straight losses but moving back up to 205lbs should motivate him to have a great performance. Johnson, meanwhile, hasn’t fought in four years, with his last fight coming in April 2017. Despite that layoff, he’s one of the favorites to take home the Bellator 205lbs tournament.

Ryan Bader -500

Lyoto Machida +375

These odds are certainly interesting given that Machida knocked out Bader in devastating fashion when they met back in August 2012. That fight was nine years ago, so despite Machida having the upper hand back then, Bader is a big favorite to win the rematch. Despite Bader’s loss to Vadim Nemkov in his last fight, he’s still one of the best light heavyweights that Bellator has to offer.

Vadim Nemkov -350

Phil Davis +275

Nemkov is the reigning Bellator light heavyweight champion, having finished Ryan Bader in his last fight to take the time. He has a previous split decision win from Davis in 2018, and since then Davis has won three straight fights to earn another title shot. Nemkov is another one of the favorites to win the bracket.

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov -150

Corey Anderson +120

And finally, former UFC star Anderson is the underdog to Bellator newcomer Yagshimuradov, who is the ACA champion. Yagshimuradov is unknown to many North American MMA fans but he has won eight straight fights heading into this bout. As for Anderson, he finished Melvin Manhoef in his Bellator debut. Despite his bigger name, however, the oddsmakers opened him as the underdog.

Who are you betting on to win the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix?