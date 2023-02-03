Nate Diaz sounds off on Anthony Smith over his assessment of Dana White’s Power Slap league

Nate Diaz has gone off on Anthony Smith over his recent praise for Dana White’s Power Slap league.

There’s been a whole lot of talk as of late surrounding slap fighting and Dana White’s new Power Slap venture. While many have criticized it, others have welcomed this new entry into the madness of combat sports.

UFC fighter Anthony Smith was one of those who chose to be positive, having the following to say on the matter.

“I cannot get enough of the Power Slap League,” Smith said. “My body is ready for a pay-per-view. I will pay it, I don’t care how much it costs. I’ll pre-pay. I’ll pre-pay the next 10. I love it. I don’t know why, I can’t give you a reason. Maybe because I was there during the pilot of it and I’ve seen it in person.

“I got to meet these guys and I got to talk to them,” he continued. “Imagine what you think some of these guys would be like that are involved in the Power Slap League. That’s exactly how they are. I am a fan of chaos. These guys are goddamn maniacs. There’s something wrong with them. There’s something not right, they got a couple screws loose, and they’re my type of people. I love ‘em, I loved every second of it. I love talking to them, I support them.”

He received a fair bit of backlash for his comments – including from Nate Diaz.

Anthony smith is a dumbfuck — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 3, 2023

“Anthony smith is a dumbf***”

Diaz goes in on Smith

It’s obvious to see that Nate Diaz isn’t the biggest fan of Power Slap. Alas, while he may not be with the UFC anymore, you can bet the king of Stockton will make more noise than slap fighting ever could when he makes his next move.

Do you agree with Nate Diaz? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!