Jake Paul has hilarious reaction to spontaneous run-in with Tyson Fury

Jake Paul was shocked to his core in London when he was treated to a surprise visit from none other than Tyson Fury.

Last weekend, Jake Paul was in the English capital to confront Tommy Fury ahead of their February 26 collision in Saudi Arabia. The promotion for the bout is well underway with both men knowing just how crucial this contest is for their respective careers.

Paul is seen as the favourite in the eyes of many but given the level Fury is at, it’s hard to tell how this one is going to unfold.

While he was in England, Paul took part in a string of media commitments, as you’d expect.

While Jake was in the middle of an interview, Tyson opted to enter the room and joke about throwing a punch at ’The Problem Child’. Then, while arm in arm, the two shared an interaction.

"I really thought he was going to f***ing punch me!" It's not every day @Tyson_Fury crashes your interview… 👀@jakepaul got out of it in one piece, though 😅 pic.twitter.com/DJKU6m9eIk — SportsJOE (@SportsJOEdotie) January 29, 2023

Fury: “We’re really excited for it ain’t we boys?”

Paul: “We were just talking about you.”

Fury spooks Paul

Fury: “Whoever loses is pretty much f***ed I’d say. Cos they’ve had a lot to say. It’s like me. When you speak a lot of s***, you got to back it up. That’s it. I’ve been doing this for years, thirty-odd times in a row. Now it’s time for the big boys to do it. Get it on! Anyway, Jake, good luck for the fight.”

Paul: “Much love, much love. I’ll see you man.”

After Fury had left the room, Jake had an amusing reaction.

“I really though he was going to f***ing punch me when he came in.”

Tyson is likely to be in attendance for their Saudi Arabia showdown.

