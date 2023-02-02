Anthony Smith “can’t get enough” of Dana White’s Power Slap League, shares excitement for pay-per-view event: “I will pay it, I don’t care how much it costs”

UFC fighter Anthony Smith has admitted that he loves Dana White’s new Power Slap League despite the controversy surrounding it.

Over the course of the last few weeks, there’s been a lot of questions surrounding ‘Power Slap’. Some wonder how it’s been sanctioned, whereas others are hooked and want to know more.

It’s a fine line and it’s one that Dana White is very aware of. In addition to queries about the safety of those involved, it also turns out that the pay structure also isn’t that wonderful.

Alas, some are willing to forget about all that, including UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith.

During a recent podcast appearance, Smith had the following to say on the show.

"I cannot get enough of the Power Slap League. My body is ready for a pay-per-view." Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) declares his love for the @powerslapleague 😂@DinThomas @KMurphy25 pic.twitter.com/dsyerCRNeC — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) February 1, 2023

“I cannot get enough of the Power Slap League,” Smith said. “My body is ready for a pay-per-view. I will pay it, I don’t care how much it costs. I’ll pre-pay. I’ll pre-pay the next 10. I love it. I don’t know why, I can’t give you a reason. Maybe because I was there during the pilot of it and I’ve seen it in person.

“I got to meet these guys and I got to talk to them,” he continued. “Imagine what you think some of these guys would be like that are involved in the Power Slap League. That’s exactly how they are. I am a fan of chaos. These guys are goddamn maniacs. There’s something wrong with them. There’s something not right, they got a couple screws loose, and they’re my type of people. I love ‘em, I loved every second of it. I love talking to them, I support them.”

White’s big risk

“I know that a lot of people hate it, I know that a lot of people think it’s gross,” Smith said. “I love combat sports, I don’t even know if I would call it a sport. It might not be, but I love it.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

