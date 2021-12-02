Former UFC title challenger Felicia Spencer announces her retirement at age 31

Former UFC title challenger Felicia Spencer shocked fight fans this afternoon when she announced her retirement from MMA.

The 31-year-old, Spencer (9-3 MMA), had most recently competed just 19 days ago at UFC Vegas 42 where she scored a third round TKO victory over Leah Letson.

Despite getting back into the win column in spectacular fashion last month, Felicia Spencer has made the decision to hang up her gloves and call it a career.

The former UFC featherweight title challenger cited mental health as one of the main reasons for her decision to walk away from the sport during an interview with Fight Bananas.

“I have decided to stop pursuing this opportunity and have no intention to continue fighting,” Spencer said. “I felt as good as I’ve ever been in my last fight and know I could have more great performances. But after 18 fights, including a few wars, I know in my heart for my future mental health that I shouldn’t be in more of those wars. In the fight game, that isn’t guaranteed, and I’ve shown myself that I won’t give up in the cage, so I need to protect myself by just not stepping in there. I’m thinking about myself and family 25 years from now. Mental health is an important consideration in my family.”

Felicia Spencer will surely go down as one of the most accomplished women fighters in Canadian history.

The ‘FeeNom’ is a former Invicta featherweight champion and was able to go the distance in fights with women’s GOAT’s Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg. BJPENN.com wishes all the best to Felicia in her future endeavors.

