Nate Diaz says UFC 263 scrap against Leon Edwards is “the title” fight

Nate Diaz says he feels like he’s fighting for the title on Saturday night at UFC 263.

Diaz will return to the Octagon in a five-round welterweight scrap against Leon Edwards. It’s an intriguing matchup and one that was a surprise for many as Edwards isn’t the type of big name draw that Diaz is used to fighting. However, for the Stockton native, he says he wanted to fight the best fighter and that is what Edwards is.

“He’s quiet and not a person that a lot of people know,” Diaz said to the UFC. “If I’m not gonna fight the biggest fight I could possibly find, I’m gonna fight the best fighter that I could possibly find. I’m out there to show people that I’m the best of the best and not just to fight on TV for fun.

“I always want to compete like I always have, and I always want to stay busy, but it’s hard for me to just fight with unnamed opponents and people who haven’t done much yet,” Diaz continued. “Not that they can’t and won’t, but they just haven’t yet, and that’s why I’ve been out. I like challenges and tough opponents and big stuff to happen.”

Diaz is taking a tough fight in Edwards and if he wins he would be in line for a title shot. Yet, according to Diaz, he says this is already a title fight as he believes anytime he fights it’s a title fight.

“I feel like this is the title,” Diaz said. “There’s not much that you can do more in the game than fight me, as far as I’m concerned. I fought all these guys and done better and done more than everybody, so this is what you get when you get a title.”

Nate Diaz does have a point as title or no title, often times a Diaz fight will be the biggest on the card. He also created the BMF title so, at this point in his career, the fan-favorite is looking for the biggest or toughest fights.

