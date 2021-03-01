Nate Diaz rips Jorge Masvidal after ‘Gamebred’ hints at a late summer return

Nate Diaz has ripped into Jorge Masvidal for suggesting that he won’t be returning to the Octagon until at least August or September.

Diaz and Masvidal squared off at UFC 244 in November 2019 which, to this day, is the last time Diaz fought for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Masvidal, on the other hand, has only fought once since then when he failed to capture the UFC Welterweight Championship from Kamaru Usman.

Masvidal seemingly made it clear that he’s ready to get back to work later this year – but the timeline doesn’t seem to sit well with Diaz who still wants a rematch given the controversial way in which their first fight ended.

Everyone shitting on Jorge in the replies pic.twitter.com/W220bn278n — 231 Lb Crute🇦🇺 (@Bendaman2001) February 28, 2021

“B*tchasss sellout,” Diaz wrote to Masvidal on Instagram.

Many wondered who “Gamebred” would face in his return, but it didn’t take long for him to confirm his plans during an interview with a boxing outlet.

“Right now I’m focused on me fighting for the belt which is going to be in August or September, actually September we just got word on this. So you’re like the second person actually to know this right now. That’s just how luck works man. A lot of MMA media sites are going to be mad I dropped to on yours first, boxing of all people. There’s going to call me a traitor. But that’s what I’m worried about,” Masvidal said.

Masvidal also teased a future move to boxing:

“I love boxing,” Masvidal added. “Boxing gives the big paychecks, you know what I mean? They pay out more than the pay-per-views than my current sport. So would I love to be in boxing? No brainer, yes. But we’ll cross that bridge when it comes, we’ll get the right opponents.”

Because of how far away his return seems to be, some have speculated that this confirms Usman and Masvidal will be the coaches for the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Do you think Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal will square off in the new TUF season?