Nate Diaz rips critics of BMF title

When Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal collide in the main event of UFC 244 on November 2, there will be a title on the line — but not the UFC welterweight title. Instead, the pair will compete for the newly conceived BMF title.

While many fans are excited about this unique belt, some members of the MMA community have been critical of it, suggesting it diminishes the significance of the UFC’s actual championship titles — like the one currently owned by UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman.

Nate Diaz has heard these critiques, and he’s got a message for the “b**tches” behind them.

“If there’s any hate or negativity towards it and if there’s anybody who’s hating on it, like some of these journalists in here, it’s like ’cause none of you guys are no fighters, you’re b**ches, so shut the f**k up,” Diaz told TMZ Sports this week.

“Tell me I ain’t the best motherf*cker in the game and watch me and watch me fight the whole game,” Diaz added.

According to UFC President Dana White, the BMF title will be a one-off. The belt will be revealed the week of UFC 244, and strapped around the waist of either Diaz or Masvidal after the fight.

“It will be ready the week of the fight,” White said during a fan Q&A on Twitter this week. “I will be bringing the belt to New York, and I will present it to the world, the week of the event, here in New York City.”

UFC 244 goes down on November 2 inside New York City’s hallowed Madison Square Garden. Will you be watching the promotion’s first and only BMF title fight?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/20/2019.