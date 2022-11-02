x
MMA NewsMichael BispingNate DiazUFC

Nate Diaz responds after Michael Bisping suggests he would lose boxing match to Jake Paul

Susan Cox

Nate Diaz is responding after Michael Bisping suggested he would lose in a boxing match with Jake Paul.

After defeating Anderson Silva this past Saturday night, Jake Paul called out Nate Diaz to meet him in the boxing ring next.

Michael Bisping shared his thoughts on a Diaz vs Paul boxing match while speaking on his ‘Believe You Me’ podcast saying:

“I don’t hate Nate Diaz. I’ve got nothing against Nate Diaz, I’m a fan of the excitement and the attitude, he’s real. But I don’t think Nate Diaz would beat Jake in a boxing fight, if I’m honest, he’s just too small. At 170, he went 5-5 in the UFC, he was predominantly a lightweight. Size matters. He’s not a boxer, he probably doesn’t have the power that Jake Paul does.”

Continuing Bisping added:

“Getting thrown out of the arena – I get it, it’s great for creating hype. I’m not hating, but the man is pushing 40, bro. It’s probably just hype for the fight and if that’s the case then of course I’ll let it go, I acted like a d***head when fighting so I’ve got to remember that. But going around, getting thrown out of arenas?”

It is true that there was a backstage altercation between team Diaz and team Paul last Saturday, with the Stockton native supposedly being escorted out of the venue.

Apparently Nate Diaz has taken notice of Bisping’s rhetoric and has taken to “Twitter” with a photo and the following statement:

“The only fight I ever saw by this goofy f**ker. Don’t hate me cause you ain’t me MB”

Obviously the 37 year old Diaz (21-13 MMA) has taken issue with Bispings’ commentary and is making it known.

Is all this hype an actual lead up to a Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz boxing match? Who would you be betting on for the win?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
