Nate Diaz claims he has pulled out of UFC 244

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Nate Diaz claims he will no longer be competing against Jorge Masvidal for the BMF Belt at UFC 244.

Diaz took to Twitter just minutes ago where he broke the shocking news.

Your all on steroids not me pic.twitter.com/ykrZmRIoPS — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 24, 2019

“I’m not gonna make it out to NYC for fight week next week because they say I tested with elevated levels that they say might be from some tainted supplements.” Nate Diaz explained. “I call false on that cause I only take Whole Food or natural food supplements. I don’t even eat meat!”

Nate Diaz continued:

“So unit UFC, USADA or whoever is FUCKING with me fixes it, I won’t be competing. I’m not gonna play their game and try and hit it or keep quiet, as they suggested. I’m not going to have my name tainted as a cheater like these other motherfuckers who keep quiet until after the fight so they can get paid. Fuck*n cheaters.

“I don’t give a f*ck about some money over my dignity and my legacy.” Nate Diaz stated. “I’m not staying quiet and figuring it out after the fight. That’s cheating. So fight game, I’ll see you when I see you. The realest baddest mother f&cker in the game.”

Nate Diaz was most recently seen in action at August’s UFC 241 event where he defeated former lightweight title holder Anthony Pettis by unanimous decision.

Jorge Masvidal has yet to reply to the news that he is now without an opponent for UFC 244.

What do you think of the shocking news that ‘The Stockton Slugger’ has pulled out of next month’s highly anticipated UFC 244 event in New York? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 24, 2019