Betting odds released for Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone and Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje

The opening betting odds have been released for potential matchups featuring Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone, as well as McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje.

The Irish superstar announced at a press conference on Thursday that he intends to main event UFC 246 on January 18 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC president Dana White said that contracts are still being negotiated, and McGregor’s opponent has yet to be finalized, but reports indicate it will come down to either Cerrone or Gaethje.

The online sportsbook Bovada released the opening odds for both potential matchups today. Here are the opening odds for a potential fight between Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone, courtesy of BestFightOdds.

Conor McGregor -160

Donald Cerrone +130

In a hypothetical matchup between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone, the sportsbooks favor the Irishman to get his hand raised. McGregor opened as a -160 betting favorite, meaning a $160 bet would win you $100. The comeback on Cerrone is listed at +130, meaning a $100 bet would win you $130 on the underdog.

Here are the opening odds for Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje, also courtesy of BestFightOdds.

Justin Gaethje -155

Conor McGregor +125

In a hypothetical matchup between Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor, the sportsbooks actually favor Gaethje. “The Highlight” opened as a -155 betting favorite, meaning a $155 bet on Gaethje would win you $100. On the other hand, “The Notorious” opened as a +125 underdog, meaning a $100 bet on McGregor would win you $125.

McGregor has not fought since a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018. His last victory in MMA came against Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016. As for Cerrone, he is currently riding a two-fight losing skid with TKO losses to Gaethje and Tony Ferguson that snapped a three-fight win streak. Gaethje, meanwhile, is on a three-fight win streak, with knockouts over Cerrone, Edson Barboza, and James Vick.

At these odds, who would you put your money on in both potential Conor McGregor future matchups?