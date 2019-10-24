Jorge Masvidal and other pro fighters react to Nate Diaz pulling out of UFC 244

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz were supposed to square off for the promotions new BMF Title in the main event of UFC 244 next month in New York.

However, earlier this afternoon ‘The Stockton Slugger’ took to Twitter where he announced that he had been flagged by USADA and thus would not be competing on the November 2 fight card at Madison Square Garden.

“I’m not gonna make it out to NYC for fight week next week because they say I tested with elevated levels that they say might be from some tainted supplements.” Nate Diaz explained his decision to pull out of the fight with Jorge Masvidal. “I call false on that cause I only take Whole Food or natural food supplements. I don’t even eat meat!”

Nate Diaz continued:

“So until UFC, USADA or whoever is FUCKING with me fixes it, I won’t be competing. I’m not gonna play their game and try and hit it or keep quiet, as they suggested. I’m not going to have my name tainted as a cheater like these other motherfuckers who keep quiet until after the fight so they can get paid. Fuck*n cheaters. I don’t give a f*ck about some money over my dignity and my legacy.” Nate Diaz stated. “I’m not staying quiet and figuring it out after the fight. That’s cheating. So fight game, I’ll see you when I see you. The realest baddest mother f*cker in the game.”

Shortly after Diaz made his announcement on social media, Jorge Masvidal responded with the following message.

You not the baddest mofo in the game (i am) but you are one of the cleanest mofo’s @NateDiaz209 I’ll see you nov 2. I know your name is clean. I don’t need @usantidoping to tell me shit! — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) October 24, 2019

‘Gamebred’ was not the only professional to react to the news. Check out how other fighters reacted to Nate Diaz pulling out of UFC 244 below:

Well well well, the plot thickens eh?? — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) October 24, 2019

guess when nate diaz said everyone was on steroids he was including himself 😂 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 24, 2019

Gil. Jake. Nate — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2019

