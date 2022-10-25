Muhammad Mokaev slams Malcolm Gordon for his performance at UFC 280: “He didn’t fight like a professional”

Muhammad Mokaev is slamming Malcolm Gordon for his performance at UFC 280.

It was just last Saturday that Muhammad Mokaev (9-0 MMA) defeated Malcolm Gordon (14-6 MMA) via a third-round armbar submission in their flyweight bout at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The win for ‘The Punisher’ gave him the distinction of 9 wins in a row and a spot in the UFC top-15 flyweight rankings.

- Advertisement -

Gordon came into the match will recent wins over Denys Bondar (14-3 MMA) in February of this year and Francisco Figueiredo (13-5 MMA) in July of 2021.

Mokaev most recently defeated Charles Johnson (11-3 MMA) in July of this year and Cody Durden (13-4 MMA) back in March.

- Advertisement -

Speaking at his post-fight press conference, Mokaev shared his thoughts on the fight with Gordon saying (h/t MMANews):

“No I just wanted to finish him (Gordon) early, it didn’t work out and then… he didn’t fight like a professional. He fought like a crazy little… angry old man want to bully the young guy. But it’s okay, I’ve done victory.”

Gordon, 32, is a veteran compared to the younger Mokaev who is just 22, which perhaps led to the latter calling him an ‘angry old man’.

Mokaev also didn’t elaborate on why he thought Gordon was ‘unprofessional’ during their bout but obviously did not have kind words for ‘X’ post fight.

- Advertisement -

As for what is next for Mokaev, he has called out Brandon Royval, (14-6 MMA) who is currently ranked at number 5 in the flyweight rankings. Manel Kape (17-6 MMA) and Matt Schnell (16-6 MMA) are also possibilities for the up and coming young fighter.

Do you agree with Mokaev that Gordon performed poorly at UFC 280?

Who would you like to see ‘The Punisher’ fight next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -