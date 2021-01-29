Megan Anderson lashes out at Casey Kenney for “disgusting” comments on recent podcast, Kenney issues quick apology

UFC women’s featherweight contender Megan Anderson lashed out at Casey Kenney for the “disgusting” comments he made on a recent podcast.

Kenney, the UFC bantamweight contender, was a guest during a recent edition of the “Timbo Sugar Show” with hosts Sean O’Malley and Tim Welch. After a bizarre discussion about using heroin between the hosts, Welch later asked Kenny if he would ever have sex with Anderson. Here’s how the exchange went and he said.

Was curious what Casey Kenney might say about Dominick Cruz, but between O’Malley’s take on heroin and the Megan Anderson question, why 🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/6lluwf8NY8 — MS (@UFC_Obsessed) January 28, 2021

Tim Welch: Would you smash Megan Anderson or no, Casey?

Casey Kenney: Probably not, man. She’s not too — well, I mean if it came down to it and it was like, you’re 5 a.m., 4 — she’s a ‘5 a.m.-er,’ ‘4 a.m.-er.’ Just us two hanging out —

Tim Welch: She’s piggy-backing you —

Casey Kenney: I’d be like f*ck it, let’s do it.

After the clip began circulating on social media, Anderson saw the comments from Kenney and put him on blast in a post on her Twitter. Check out what she said.

I guess MMA is a line of work where you can publicly talk about whether you’d have sex with a coworker in an utterly degrading way and face zero consequences. Disgusting behavior and it’s unfortunate that he’ll be fighting on my card in March.

After Anderson called out Kenney, the UFC bantamweight issued a quick apology.

I’m sorry this upset you. I will be more careful with my words. I was just answering a question and thought it was all a joking matter. I see I was wrong and I’m sorry. Best of luck with training camp and your fight.

Welch, O’Malley’s coach who used to be an MMA fighter himself, also took to social media to issue an apology, saying that he was joking because of the height difference between the 6-foot-tall Anderson and Kenney, who is 5’7.”

The only reason I asked that is because your way taller then casey! I think your hott AF.

So far Anderson has not issued a response to the apologies from Welch and Kenney. As Anderson noted, she and Kenney will both be competing at UFC 259 on March 13, so they will likely run into each other in person at some point in the near future. At UFC 259, Anderson takes on UFC women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes in the co-main event, while Kenney has his biggest test to date when he takes on former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz on the undercard.