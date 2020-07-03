MMA community pays tribute to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father of undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, has died at 57.

The renowned trainer, who also coached a number of other combat sports notables, passed away in a Moscow hospital due to COVID-19 complications. This tragic news was reported by Russian publication RT on Friday morning.

It did not take long for condolences and well-wishes to start pouring in from the stars of the combat sports world, many of who had fond memories of Nurmagomedov.

See some of the early tributes to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov below.

Very sorry to hear of the passing of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A genius of combat sports and absolute inspiration to so many up and coming fighters. Sadly only entering his prime of coaching such a loss and tragedy. RIP and best wishes to his family during this difficult time 🙏🏽 — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) July 3, 2020

RIP Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

In my last fight in Russia the crowd started attacking the cage after I won,it was turning into a scary situation,my safety seemed in genuine danger.

Abdulmanap came into the cage & settled things very quickly.

He seemed like a great man. — Peter Queally (@peterqueally) July 3, 2020

Sincerest condolences to @TeamKhabib.

RIP Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) July 3, 2020

Tributes rightfully pouring in for Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. I had many positive & respectful, all be it brief, encounters both in & out of the UFC with him. A lot of respect my way. Condolences to Khabib & all of the family. RIP. — Marc Goddard (@marcgoddard_uk) July 3, 2020

So sad to hear about the passing of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, my condolences to @TeamKhabib and his family 😔❤️ pic.twitter.com/4uQCExT8LB — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) July 3, 2020

RIP Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov 🙏 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) July 3, 2020

On behalf of President Kerrith Brown, Board of Directors & the entire IMMAF family, we send our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the Nurmagomedov family. Abdulmanap, 57; father of UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, has passed away following complications with COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/Qp5Iv2vwBw — IMMAF (@IMMAFed) July 3, 2020

Sending my condolences to those close to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. He appeared to be a father figure to many men. I learned about the hugely positive impact he had in Russian sports so he will be missed greatly. RIP🙏🏼 https://t.co/Uolnp0h3yA — John Gooden (@JohnGoodenUK) July 3, 2020

The team at BJPENN.com also sends its condolences to Khabib Nurmagomedov and his family.