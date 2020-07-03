MMA community pays tribute to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father of undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, has died at 57.

The renowned trainer, who also coached a number of other combat sports notables, passed away in a Moscow hospital due to COVID-19 complications. This tragic news was reported by Russian publication RT on Friday morning.

It did not take long for condolences and well-wishes to start pouring in from the stars of the combat sports world, many of who had fond memories of Nurmagomedov.

See some of the early tributes to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov below.

 

R.I.P to Abdulmanap & my condolences to all the Nurmagomedov family. 🙏🏻

The team at BJPENN.com also sends its condolences to Khabib Nurmagomedov and his family.