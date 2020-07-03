Jose Aldo claims cut to bantamweight has “actually been a lot easier than it was at 145”

UFC veteran and bantamweight contender Jose Aldo has claimed that the cut to 135 pounds has been easier than the cut to featherweight.

The Brazilian is currently gearing up to fight Petr Yan at UFC 251 next weekend with the winner claiming the UFC Bantamweight Championship. While some fans and critics don’t believe Aldo deserves to be fighting for the belt, others are simply intrigued to see how he’ll match up with the dominant Russian.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Aldo made a surprising statement in suggesting that his weight cut to bantamweight has actually been easier for him than his days at 145.

“I’m happy to be a part of this, and the cut for 135 has actually been a lot easier than it was at 145,” Aldo said (via MMA Junkie). “We adapted everything for me to move down in weight so my nutrition and everything else, and I really feel like I rejuvenated my body. It gave me a lot of energy, so I’m keeping my weight down more than I was before, and so that cut down to 135, I’m still feeling a lot better after that cut.”

When it was revealed that he’d be making the jump down a weight class to fight Marlon Moraes, there was a great deal of concern for his wellbeing. Alas, while he didn’t get the decision from the judges, he seemed to handle the cut and the fight itself pretty well.

Of course, getting past one of the most exciting stars in the Ultimate Fighting Championship is going to be a whole different ball game—but UFC president Dana White hasn’t been afraid to stick by his decision to put Aldo in the title picture.

“I’ve pretty much said a million times how I feel about that (fight with Moraes). A lot of people felt he won the fight. Jose Aldo’s one of the toughest (fighters). That’s the kid that Cejudo wanted. He was next in line for the title shot, how do we go back now and tell him Cejudo retired, so you don’t get the fight?” White said.

“If people disagree with that fight, you know my point of view on that, don’t watch it. Don’t watch the fight if you don’t like it. Aldo’s been around forever, the guy’s a warrior, and to say Aldo doesn’t deserve anything is ridiculous.”