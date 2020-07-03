Aung La N Sang tests positive for COVID-19

ONE Championship middleweight and light heavyweight champion Aung La N Sang has tested positive for COVID-19.

Aung La announced his positive test on Instagram on Thursday evening, adding that he and his wife and two children will now self-isolate for 14 days in their South Florida home.

“Dear family and friends, I got tested for COVID-19 on Monday and the result came back today and I am positive,” Aung La wrote. “So my family and I will be quarantining ourselves for the next 14 days. I had a slight fever, congestion, body ache and fatigue on the first two days. Besides that I am blessed that my whole family is doing well. We are really in this together and we will get over this.”

Aung La trains at Sanford MMA, the same space used by upcoming UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns and until very recently, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. The gym is also the training home of fighters like Robbie Lawler, Vitor Belfort, Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, Tyrone Spong, and many other notables. No other Sanford MMA fighters have announced positive test at this time.

Aung La N Sang has not fought since October, when he stopped ONE heavyweight champion Brandon Vera in a light heavyweight title defense. He was expected to defend his middleweight title in a trilogy fight with Vitaly Bigdash this spring, but the bout was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The team at BJPENN.com wishes Aung La N Sang and his family a speedy recovery!