Miles Johns eager to throw ‘leather’ with Jean Matsumoto at UFC Vegas 109: ‘This will be a fan-favorite fight’

By Cole Shelton - August 6, 2025

Miles Johns was hoping to return sooner than this, but he’s excited for his UFC Vegas 109 fight.

Miles Johns

Johns is coming off a decision loss to Felipe Lima back in December. However, with Johns only having one fight left on his deal, he wasn’t sure what the UFC was going to do with him.

But, after some months off, Johns signed a new four-fight deal with UFC and will take on Jean Matsumoto at UFC Vegas 109.

“A little bit, but it is what it is. I had three fights close together, and I only had one fight left on my contract,” Johns said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “A little but longer than I wanted, but it is what it is… I ended up signing a new one. I thought I had to fight it out, but I signed a new deal and this is the first fight on my new four-fight contract.”

Although Miles Johns is an underdog against Jean Matsumoto, he is confident in his skills that he’ll hand the Brazilian his second-straight loss.

But, Johns believes this fight could very well be the Fight of the Night as he expects it to be a banger for however long it lasts.

“I think this will be a fan-favorite fight, a fan-friendly fight. Jean comes forward, and I love guys who come forward,” Johns said. “That is one of the things with Lima that was different; he was staying away from me… I think we are going to be throwing the leather, mixing in the wrestling, power wrestling, exciting wrestling, it will be all over the place. It will be a 15-minute war, and by the end of the third round, I do think I can put him out.”

Miles Johns is hoping to crack the top 15 by the end of 2025

If Miles Johns gets his hand raised against Jean Matsumoto at UFC Vegas 109, he knows it will put him in a good spot to get a ranked opponent.

“It will put me back in the mix,” Johns said. “The Lima fight was a close fight, and a win against Matsumoto puts me right back in the mix. I don’t know if it will be a top-15 guy, but maybe right outside the top-15

“If I could get two more this year, that would be awesome. I remember Jean said after his last fight, when he thought he got robbed, the UFC promised him a top-15 guy, but they gave him me, so that shows how the UFC sees me. My goal is to break into the top-15,” Johns concluded.

Johns enters the fight with a record of 15-3 and one NC and is 6-3 and one NC in the UFC.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC

Related

Steve Erceg

Former title challenger Steve Erceg believes he's fighting for his job at UFC Vegas 109

Cole Shelton - August 6, 2025
Khamzat Chimaev
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev shoots down retirement rumors ahead of UFC 319, targets Jack Della Maddalena after Du Plessis

Cole Shelton - August 6, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev has no plans to retire anytime soon.

Conor McGregor
Matt Brown

UFC icon reveals when Conor McGregor truly lost his identity as a fighter

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 6, 2025

Did Conor McGregor lose his identity as a fighter years ago?

Caio Borralho, Nassourdine Imavov
Nassourdine Imavov

Nassourdine Imavov slams 'boring' Caio Borralho: 'I will just demolish him'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 6, 2025

Nassourdine Imavov is not impressed with Caio Borralho’s fighting style.

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis explains why Khamzat Chimaev will struggle against him at UFC 319

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 6, 2025

Dricus du Plessis believes Khamzat Chimaev will have a difficult time at UFC 319.

Diego Lopes, Jean Silva

Diego Lopes dismisses recent remarks made by Noche UFC foe Jean Silva

Harry Kettle - August 6, 2025
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor staredown
Conor McGregor

Artem Lobov reveals what went wrong for Conor McGregor against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Harry Kettle - August 6, 2025

Artem Lobov has given his thoughts on what went wrong for his former friend Conor McGregor when he fought Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Belal Muhammad says Din Thomas is “way off” on Khamzat Chimaev stance

Harry Kettle - August 6, 2025

Belal Muhammad disagrees with Din Thomas for suggesting Khamzat Chimaev as UFC champion could be a ‘disaster’ due to his inactivity.

Eryk Anders
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Eryk Anders expects his pressure to break Christian Leroy Duncan at UFC Vegas 109

Cole Shelton - August 5, 2025

Eryk Anders is winding down his career and looking to end on a high note.

Mauricio Ruffy, UFC 313, Bonus, King Green, UFC
Renato Moicano

UFC lightweight contender shares high praise for 'real deal' Mauricio Ruffy ahead of Benoit Saint-Denis fight

Cole Shelton - August 5, 2025

UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano has plenty of praise for Mauricio Ruffy.