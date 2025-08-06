Miles Johns eager to throw ‘leather’ with Jean Matsumoto at UFC Vegas 109: ‘This will be a fan-favorite fight’

Miles Johns was hoping to return sooner than this, but he’s excited for his UFC Vegas 109 fight.

Johns is coming off a decision loss to Felipe Lima back in December. However, with Johns only having one fight left on his deal, he wasn’t sure what the UFC was going to do with him.

But, after some months off, Johns signed a new four-fight deal with UFC and will take on Jean Matsumoto at UFC Vegas 109.

“A little bit, but it is what it is. I had three fights close together, and I only had one fight left on my contract,” Johns said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “A little but longer than I wanted, but it is what it is… I ended up signing a new one. I thought I had to fight it out, but I signed a new deal and this is the first fight on my new four-fight contract.”

Although Miles Johns is an underdog against Jean Matsumoto, he is confident in his skills that he’ll hand the Brazilian his second-straight loss.

But, Johns believes this fight could very well be the Fight of the Night as he expects it to be a banger for however long it lasts.

“I think this will be a fan-favorite fight, a fan-friendly fight. Jean comes forward, and I love guys who come forward,” Johns said. “That is one of the things with Lima that was different; he was staying away from me… I think we are going to be throwing the leather, mixing in the wrestling, power wrestling, exciting wrestling, it will be all over the place. It will be a 15-minute war, and by the end of the third round, I do think I can put him out.”