Former title challenger Steve Erceg believes he’s fighting for his job at UFC Vegas 109

By Cole Shelton - August 6, 2025

Steve Erceg believes he could be fighting for his job on Saturday at UFC Vegas 109.

Steve Erceg

Erceg is set to take on Ode Osbourne in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 109, in a fight that will take place at bantamweight due to it being made on short notice. Entering the fight, Erceg is on a three-fight losing streak, and he believes he’s fighting for his job.

“Unfortunately, I’m on three losses and I could be fighting for my contract,” Erceg told MMA Fighting. “But, yeah, I think when you try to overthink and put too much on your plate, it can be detrimental. So I’m going to go out there and I’m going to punch another guy in the face, and if I win, I know I did everything I could to do so. If I [lose], that’s life, unfortunately.”

Steve Erceg made his UFC debut back at UFC 289 when he beat David Dvorak by decision, before beating Alessandro Costa by decision and knocking out Matt Schnell.

Erceg then got a title shot against Alexandre Pantoja, and he lost a close decision. But, since then, he was knocked out by Kai Kara-France and dropped a decision to Brandon Moreno, putting him in this do-or-die spot.

Steve Erceg remains confident despite losing skid

Although Steve Erceg is on a four-fight losing streak, he remains confident in his skills.

Erceg has only lost to the top of the division and had close fights, so he remains confident he has all the tools to go on another deep run.

“Honestly, I think the biggest lesson is that I’m the man, I guess,” Erceg said. “I’ve been looking at these guys like, ‘Oh, I’m fighting Moreno, I’m fighting Pantoja,’ and then, ‘Oh, they might know something I don’t know,’ or, ‘Oh, he’s fought five [rounds]’. I’m thinking of all these things about how great they are, and then I’m not giving myself the credit I deserve, I guess.”

Erceg enters UFC Vegas 109 as the -575 favorite against Ode Osbourne.

