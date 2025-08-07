Khamzat Chimaev gives his thoughts on Dricus du Plessis’ “weird” fight style

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has given his thoughts on Dricus du Plessis’ fight style ahead of their UFC 319 main event.

Later this month, Khamzat Chimaev will finally get the chance to claim UFC gold. He will challenge Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship, with many believing this is his fight to lose. Of course, underestimating someone like DDP has proven to be a pretty big mistake for many in the past, and a lot of people have been pointing to his awkward style as a potential roadblock for ‘Borz’.

In equal measure, Chimaev has the kind of approach that is going to make him a tough challenge for just about anyone in the entire sport. He knows how good he is and his opponents do too, but once he gets hold of you, it’s pretty difficult to escape.

In a recent interview, Chimaev spoke openly about du Plessis’ fight style and why he isn’t all too concerned about it.