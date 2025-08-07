Khamzat Chimaev gives his thoughts on Dricus du Plessis’ “weird” fight style

By Harry Kettle - August 7, 2025

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has given his thoughts on Dricus du Plessis’ fight style ahead of their UFC 319 main event.

Khamzat Chimaev Daniel Cormier

Later this month, Khamzat Chimaev will finally get the chance to claim UFC gold. He will challenge Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship, with many believing this is his fight to lose. Of course, underestimating someone like DDP has proven to be a pretty big mistake for many in the past, and a lot of people have been pointing to his awkward style as a potential roadblock for ‘Borz’.

RELATED: Khamzat Chimaev shoots down retirement rumors ahead of UFC 319, targets Jack Della Maddalena after Du Plessis

In equal measure, Chimaev has the kind of approach that is going to make him a tough challenge for just about anyone in the entire sport. He knows how good he is and his opponents do too, but once he gets hold of you, it’s pretty difficult to escape.

In a recent interview, Chimaev spoke openly about du Plessis’ fight style and why he isn’t all too concerned about it.

Chimaev discusses du Plessis’ style

“Everyone says he has a weird style, very weird – that’s MMA, MMA style,” Chimaev told reporters at a media day. “I don’t think he’s some crazy, weird (fighter), but he does his job. He does good and he’s a good fighter. I am better.”

“When someone laying down on the mats, it’s how weird you are on the ground,” Chimaev said. “Ground and pound, submissions – they don’t care about your style. We will see. We’ll be happy to see him in the cage. We will fight him striking, wrestling, grappling. I want to know how he can handle it.”

“We’re just making money, having fun,” Chimaev said. “If he wants to take it personally, it’s up to him. For me, it’s just work. It makes people happy, it makes me happy. Like I said before, beating somebody makes me happy.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev UFC

