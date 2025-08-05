Just Scrap Radio Ep. 201 with Eryk Anders, Miles Johns, Keith Jardine and Mark Hulme

By Cole Shelton - August 5, 2025

The 201st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 109 and OKTAGON 74.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 201

We’re first joined by UFC middleweight Eryk Anders (1:33). UFC bantamweight Miles Johns (11:40) joins the show. Former UFC fighter Keith Jardine (22:16) comes on. Closing out the program is OKTAGON middleweight Mark Hulme (40:47).

Eryk Anders opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 109 fight against Christian Leroy Duncan. Eryk talks about his last win over Chris Weidman and the time off. He then chats about the style matchup and this being his penultimate MMA fight.  Anders then talks about who and when he would want his final fight to be against.

Miles Johns comes on to discuss his UFC Vegas 109 bout against Jean Matsumoto. Johns talks about his last loss to Felipe Lima and what he learned from that. He then chats about training under Trey Ogden and rebuilding Kansas MMA after the James Krause situation. Miles then talks about how he sees the fight playing out and what a win does for him.

Keith Jardine stops by to discuss his upcoming movie, Kill Me Again. Jardine wrote and directed the movie, which is set for an August 8 release. Keith talks about how he got into the film industry after his career how he came up with this idea. He helps preview the movie, and discuss the makings of it, and what could be next for him. He also looks back on his MMA career, the state of the sport, and more.

Mark Hulme closes things out to preview his OKTAGON 78 fight against Dominik Humburger. The fight serves as a quarterfinal bout in the Tipsport Gamechanger middleweight tournament. Hulme talks about the style matchup and what winning the tournament does for his career. He also talks about his teammate, Dricus Du Plessis’ title defense against Khamzat Chimaev and how he sees that fight playing out.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher

Eryk Anders Keith Jardine UFC

