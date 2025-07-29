Bryce Mitchell will struggle against elite bantamweights, says UFC personality

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 29, 2025

Bryce Mitchell is fresh off a win in the bantamweight division, but one top UFC personality believes it’ll be a tough road ahead.

Bryce Mitchell walkout

Mitchell shared the Octagon with Said Nurmagomedov on the UFC Abu Dhabi card this past Saturday. “Thug Nasty” had his bell rung early and was knocked down, but he weathered the storm. Mitchell ended up scoring a unanimous decision victory, which was a bounce back for him as he was submitted by Jean Silva in his previous outing.

While Mitchell pulled off the win at 135 pounds, MMA coach and UFC analyst Din Thomas isn’t so sure the success will last. Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Thomas said the competition doesn’t get easier simply due to a change in weight class.

“The reality is this. These guys drop weight looking for sort of a magic pill or the answer,” Thomas said. “The reality is if you can’t win in the top five of your division, you’re probably not going to win in the top five of the division under you, either. It’s not necessarily a size thing for you holding you back. It’s really kind of a skill thing.

“Once he gets up against those top guys in the division at bantamweight, he’s still going to struggle. It doesn’t matter. … It might allow him to beat the guys at bantamweight a little bit easier. The guys he would already going to beat, he’s going to beat them a bit easier. But he’s still going to struggle with the top guys.”

Bryce Mitchell has gone 3-3 in his last six outings. He was unbeaten before running into Ilia Topuria, who is the current UFC Lightweight Champion. Mitchell earned a decision win over Dan Ige before suffering a brutal knockout loss at the hands of Josh Emmett. Mitchell rebounded again with a knockout win over Kron Gracie before the aforementioned defeat to Silva.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Bryce Mitchell Din Thomas UFC

Related

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, UFC, MMA, Din Thomas

Legendary MMA coach doubts Jon Jones ducked Tom Aspinall

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 29, 2025
Robert Whittaker
UFC

MMA analyst gives honest thoughts on Robert Whittaker's UFC future

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2025

MMA analyst Din Thomas has given his thoughts on what the immediate future could hold for Robert Whittaker.

Gilbert Burns, UFC
UFC

Gilbert Burns reveals he is currently in UFC concussion protocol

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2025

UFC veteran Gilbert Burns has revealed that he is currently in concussion protocol as we await his return to the cage.

Dan Hooker
UFC

Dan Hooker gets honest about potential BMF title fight

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2025

UFC star Dan Hooker has spoken openly about the possibility of him competing for the BMF championship in the future.

UFC

Khalil Rountree Jr discusses UFC abandoning new glove design

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2025

UFC fighter Khalil Rountree Jr has spoken out about why the promotion decided to abandon their new glove design.

Bryce Mitchell UFC 296

Bryce Mitchell admits how tough UFC Abu Dhabi fight was after victory

Harry Kettle - July 29, 2025
Reinier de Ridder, Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker

What's next for Reinier de Ridder and Robert Whittaker after UFC Abu Dhabi?

Cole Shelton - July 28, 2025

The UFC was in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, on Saturday, July 26, for a solid UFC Abu Dhabi card. The main event saw former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker taking on Reinier de Ridder.

Lerone Murphy
UFC

Lerone Murphy explains why he took Aaron Pico fight at UFC 319 on short notice

Cole Shelton - July 28, 2025

Lerone Murphy knows he’s taking a big risk by facing Aaron Pico on short notice at UFC 319.

Dan Hooker, Mateusz Gamrot, UFC 305, Bonus, UFC
UFC

Dan Hooker takes aim at UFC in heated rant: 'I’m not going to break my back for a company that doesn’t respect me'

Cole Shelton - July 28, 2025

Dan Hooker isn’t happy with the UFC.

Cory Sandhagen
Merab Dvalishvili

Cory Sandhagen vows not to buy into the aura of Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 320

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 28, 2025

Cory Sandhagen isn’t sold on Merab Dvalishvili being an unstoppable force.