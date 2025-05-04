Does Cory Sandhagen deserve UFC bantamweight title shot after Des Moines win?

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 4, 2025

Cory Sandhagen believes he’s closer than ever to securing a UFC title opportunity.

Cory Sandhagen UFC Des Moines

Sandhagen went one-on-one with former UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo this past Saturday. The bantamweight tilt headlined UFC Des Moines inside Wells Fargo Arena. The bout ended in the second round after Figueiredo suffered a knee injury, which Sandhagen believes he caused by getting the better of his opponent in a leg lock position.

Sandhagen looked sharp in the fight, and he’s calling for a chance to prove he’s ready to hold UFC gold.

RELATED: CORY SANDHAGEN FIRMLY BELIEVES HE CAUSED DEIVESON FIGUEIREDO’S KNEE INJURY IN UFC DES MOINES WIN

Sandhagen Thinks He’s Earned UFC Title Shot

During the UFC Des Moines post-fight press conference, Cory Sandhagen expressed his belief that he should receive a crack at the UFC Bantamweight Championship (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Me and my agency are going to talk to (the UFC) to see what’s kind of next; I think I deserve a title shot next regardless,” Sandhagen said. “(Figueiredo), I think maybe, hit me one time so I showed that I’m better. I showed that I’m the best guy and I deserve to be next.”

The next bantamweight title fight is scheduled for June 7. Titleholder Merab Dvalishvili will defend the gold in a rematch against Sean O’Malley at UFC 316 in Newark. Dvalishvili defeated O’Malley to capture the bantamweight gold at UFC 306 back in Sept. 2024.

Sandhagen fought Dvalishvili’s teammate, Aljamain Sterling, back in June 2020. Sandhagen lost the fight via first-round submission, and he’s gone 6-3 since. The door might be open for Sandhagen to get that title shot, given that the No. 2-ranked Petr Yan has losses against both Dvalishvili and O’Malley. Yan does have a unanimous decision win over Sandhagen.

Time will tell what the UFC brass ultimately decide to do with the bantamweight title picture after UFC 316. For now, fans eagerly anticipate the rematch between “The Machine” and “Sugar.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Cory Sandhagen UFC

Related

Belal Muhammad lifts Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad recalls favorite moment in UFC title win over Leon Edwards

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 4, 2025
Arman Tsarukyan
Mateusz Gamrot

Arman Tsarukyan frustrated after turning down UFC fight offer against ranked lightweight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 4, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan has explained shutting down a UFC bout offer against a top-10 lightweight.

Empty UFC Octagon
Joel Alvarez

Huge UFC 315 fight has been pulled from card due to an injury

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 4, 2025

A huge matchup scheduled for the UFC 315 card has been shelved.

Reinier De Ridder
Sean Strickland

Reinier de Ridder calls for showdown with Sean Strickland after UFC Des Moines

Harry Kettle - May 4, 2025

UFC middleweight contender Reinier de Ridder has called for a showdown with Sean Strickland after his win at UFC Des Moines.

Cory Sandhagen
Deiveson Figueiredo

Cory Sandhagen firmly believes he caused Deiveson Figueiredo's knee injury in UFC Des Moines win

Harry Kettle - May 4, 2025

UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen believes he caused Deiveson Figueiredo’s knee injury in his win at UFC Des Moines.

Reinier de Ridder, UFC Des Moines, Bonus, UFC

UFC Des Moines Bonus Report: Reinier de Ridder one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - May 3, 2025
Cory Sandhagen
Deiveson Figueiredo

Pros react after Cory Sandhagen stops Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Des Moines

Chris Taylor - May 3, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Des Moines fight card was headlined by a key men’s bantamweight matchup between Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo.

Cory Sandhagen
Deiveson Figueiredo

UFC Des Moines Results: Cory Sandhagen stops Deiveson Figueiredo (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 3, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Des Moines results, including the bantamweight main event between Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo.

Reinier de Ridder, UFC Des Moines, Bo Nickal, Pros react, UFC
Reinier de Ridder

Pros react after Reinier de Ridder TKO's Bo Nickal at UFC Des Moines

Chris Taylor - May 3, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Des Moines fight card was co-headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight bout between Bo Nickal and Reinier de Ridder.

Reinier De Ridder
Reinier de Ridder

UFC Des Moines Results: Reinier de Ridder stops Bo Nickal (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 3, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Des Moines results, including the middleweight co-main event between Reinier de Ridder and Bo Nickal.