Mike Perry vows to “ruin” Darren Till’s life, leave him spitting out his teeth

Mike Perry (14-6 MMA) is determined to get his fists on Darren Till even if it means moving up to the UFC’s middleweight division.

Perry and Till have had a rather complicated relationship during their time with the UFC. Initially the pair began as rivals in the promotions welterweight division where they seemed destined to collide inside the Octagon. However, after that proposed contest failed to come to fruition, Mike Perry and Darren Till appeared to form a friendship and even began sparring together.

For reasons unknown, Perry and Till’s relationship has recently turned ugly and now ‘Platinum’ is chomping at the bit for his chance to throw down with ‘The Gorilla‘.

Mike Perry took to social media this evening with the following daunting message for the Liverpool native.

You said it years ago @darrentill2 and you were right. You and me were meant to fight. I’m going up to middleweight and I’ll be small and fast and you’ll be big and slow. I’m gonna ruin your life. You’ll be spitting out teeth much sooner than expected… 👿 🔪 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 11, 2020

“You said it years ago Darren Till and you were right. You and me were meant to fight. I’m going up to middleweight and I’ll be small and fast and you’ll be big and slow. I’m gonna ruin your life. You’ll be spitting out teeth much sooner than expected…” – Perry wrote on Twitter.

Before ‘Platinum’ can get his hands on Till, the Florida native will first have to throw down with former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler at UFC 255.

Mike Perry is coming off a unanimous decision over Mickey Gall in his most recent effort this past June, a victory which snapped a two-fight losing skid.

Meanwhile, Darren Till (18-3-1 MMA) is slated to return to the Octagon on December 5 against Jack Hermansson.

Till has gone just 1-3 over his past four fight overall, with his lone win in that time coming over Kelvin Gastelum by way of split-decision.

What do you think of the recent comments from Mike Perry regarding Darren Till? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 11, 2020