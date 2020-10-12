Dan Hooker calls out Nate Diaz following recent compliments: “So 55 or 70?”

UFC lightweight standout Dan Hooker has called out former division title challenger Nate Diaz following some recent compliments from the Stockton native.

Earlier this week Diaz (20-12 MMA) had taken to Twitter where he shared the following video of Hooker’s 2018 first round knockout victory over Gilbert Burns which occurred at lightweight.

That video caught the attention of Dan Hooker’s good friend and reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya who replied: “That’s a good ass fight!”

Then, on Friday evening, Nate Diaz responded to ‘Stylebender‘ where he proclaimed Dan Hooker to be the “number one welterweight right now”.

Your boys the #1 welterweight right now 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 10, 2020

Obviously the intention of this tweet was for Nate Diaz to further get under the skin of current top ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns, who proceeded to fire back accordingly.

Nonetheless, Dan Hooker seized the opportunity to use Diaz’s recent compliments against him by calling for a fight at either 155 or 170 pounds.

@NateDiaz209 so 55 or 70? — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) October 11, 2020

Diaz has not stepped foot inside the Octagon since suffering a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 this past November. That loss was preceded by a unanimous decision victory over former lightweight title holder Anthony Pettis at UFC 241.

As for Dan Hooker, ‘The Hangman’ is coming off a “fight of the year” performance with Dustin Poirier this past June, a bout which he ultimately lost by way of decision. Prior to his setback to ‘The Diamond’, Hooker was riding a three-fight win streak which included victories over James Vick, Al Iaquinta and Paul Felder respectively.

Would you like to see a future bout between Dan Hooker and Nate Diaz booked by UFC officials? Who do you think would emerge victorious? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 11, 2020