Mike Perry set to return in April against Daniel Rodriguez

Mike Perry is set to return to the Octagon on April 10 against Daniel Rodriguez.

FighterPath was the first to report the news of the booking and sources have confirmed to BJPENN.com that Perry vs. Rodriguez is set for April 10.

Mike Perry is coming off a decision loss to Tim Means at UFC 255. Means stepped up on short notice but it was “Platinum” who missed weight. Prior to the setback, he beat Mickey Gall to get back into the win column after losing to Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque. In his UFC career, he is 7-7 but is just 3-6 in his last nine and has had problems outside the Octagon.

Daniel Rodriguez, meanwhile, also competed at UFC 255 and lost a controversial decision to Nicolas Dalby. It was a very close fight and many thought “D-Rod” won but the judges didn’t see it that way. Before that, he beat Dwight Grant by KO, Gabe Green by decision, and submitted Tim Means in his debut. This is a fight Rodriguez has called for as last year he called for the scrap with Perry.

What is also interesting about this fight is the fact the main event is Darren Till vs. Marvin Vettori. Till and Perry have had an up-and-down relationship but they have recently started to get along in a joking way so fight week could be very funny. Regardless, this is a crucial fight for Perry if he is going to start fighting ranked opponents again.

The April 10 UFC event lineup is now as follows:

Darren Till vs. Marvin Vettori

Nina Ansaroff vs. Mackenzie Dern

Jarjis Danho vs. Yorgan De Castro

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. John Makdessi

Norma Dumont vs. Bea Malecki

Sam Alvey vs. Zak Cummings

Jordan Griffin vs. Luis Saldana

Arnold Allen vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Hunter Azure vs. Jack Shore

Mike Perry vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Who do you think will win, Mike Perry or Daniel Rodriguez?