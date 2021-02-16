Leon Edwards wants Colby Covington to step up and fight him: “Stop being a b*tch”

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards wants Colby Covington to step up and fight him in March, telling his rival to “stop being a b*tch.”

Edwards was set to fight Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card on March 13. Unfortunately, Chimaev was forced to withdraw from the fight due to complications from COVID-19. That means that Edwards is currently without an opponent, with UFC president Dana White suggesting most recently that he fight Covington. When White said that it was a bit of a surprise because many assumed Covington and Jorge Masvidal would be coaching TUF 29. However, it appears that the promotion has other plans, and that means Edwards vs. Covington is the desired booking.

At this point, the fight isn’t done, and we don’t know if the UFC can get Covington to agree to it. In his mind, he should already be next for a rematch with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. However, White wants him to fight Edwards first and Edwards wants the fight, too. “Rocky” called his shot during an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, where he had a few choice words for “Chaos” in an attempt to goad him.

Leon Edwards tells Colby Covington to stop making excuses and "step up." (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/gzVncPI6jV — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 16, 2021

“He talks all this sh*t on social media, but he doesn’t want to fight. He makes excuses as to why he doesn’t want to fight. Then step up and stop being a b*tch. Let’s get this work,” Edwards said.

A fight between Edwards and Covington would undoubtedly serve as a No. 1 contender bout, with both men likely only agreeing to the matchup on the terms of a guaranteed title shot against Usman. On paper, it would be a fan-friendly matchup between two elite welterweights and it makes sense as far as the rankings go. Right now, it’s not something that Covington is considering since he’s aiming for the Usman rematch right away. But perhaps the UFC will be able to change his mind if the financial terms are more favorable.

Do you think the UFC will eventually get the fight between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington booked?