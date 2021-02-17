Khamzat Chimaev flying to Las Vegas to receive medical care, hopes to fight by June

Khamzat Chimaev is en route to Las Vegas to receive medical care for his lingering effects from COVID-19.

After Chimaev got COVID-19, his fight against Leon Edwards on January 20 was postponed until March 13. However, recently, it was revealed the fight was canceled again due to Chimaev still dealing with lingering effects from the virus.

Now, according to his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, Khamzat Chimaev is set to arrive in Las Vegas to receive medical care. The hope is to have him ready to fight by June.

The UFC is flying Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) into Las Vegas today, per his manager Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00). He'll receive medical care in the U.S. for lingering effects of Covid. Abdelaziz said he hopes Khamzat can fight by June, but longterm health is top priority. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 17, 2021

It is no doubt scary to see Chimaev still having lingering effects of the virus months after contracting it. He also told his team he thought he was going to die after training and having a hard time breathing.

“The other day when he finished training, on Tuesday, he couldn’t even walk up to his room,” Khamzat Chimaev’s manager Majdi Shammas said on FrontKick.online. “He didn’t even have the energy to walk up to his room. He fell asleep in the lobby.

“He can’t train. His friends called me and said, ‘Hey, Khamzat can’t even speak. His fever is so high, his headache is so much, you know, his muscle pain and everything.’ Then an ambulance came and got him to the hospital,” he continued about Khamzat Chimaev. “Even when he was in the hospital he called me like, when he called me he thought he was going to die. He was really bad.”

Khamzat Chimaev is currently 3-0 in the UFC and coming off a one-punch KO over Gerald Meerschaert. If he were to beat Leon Edwards, it was likely he would’ve gotten a title shot, but his health is now the focus. When and who he will fight next is now also uncertain.

