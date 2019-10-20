Mike Perry says Robbie Lawler won’t fight him and UFC won’t give him Niko Price

UFC welterweight Mike Perry is anxious to get his next fight booked and he wants to go up against Robbie Lawler, but he says Lawler won’t take the fight. Mike Perry also says the UFC won’t match him up with fellow fan favorite Niko Price, either.

Perry took to social media to vent his frustrations with his opponents. Here’s what he said.

Robbie don’t wanna fight me. They don’t wanna give me niko cuz they think the money is to easy for me. As much as they’re going to pay me they want the competition to match up. Somebody gonna get knocked out ! Train everyday to make highlights ! I perform my best every time ! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 20, 2019

“Robbie don’t wanna fight me. They don’t wanna give me niko cuz they think the money is to easy for me. As much as they’re going to pay me they want the competition to match up. Somebody gonna get knocked out ! Train everyday to make highlights ! I perform my best every time !”

Mike Perry is coming off of a split decision loss to Vicente Luque at UFC Uruguay back in August in what was one of the best fights of 2019. Perry’s nose was smashed in that fight and he has been recovering from his injuries since, but he has been actively calling out his fellow welterweights on social media lately as he tries to get a match booked.

Robbie Lawler is coming off of a loss to Colby Covington at UFC Newark in August and was booked to fight Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC 245 this December. Unfortunately, Ponzinibbio was forced out with an injury and now Lawler needs a new opponent. Mike Perry thinks this would be a great opportunity for him to step in on short notice.

As for Niko Price, he’s coming off of a vicious knockout win over James Vick at UFC Tampa. Price is not a ranked fighter, but he is also a fan favorite like Mike Perry. Although Price is coming off of a win and Mike Perry is coming off of a loss, this would still be a very fun fight that fans would obviously love to see.

Who do you want Mike Perry to fight next?