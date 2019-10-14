Mike Perry wants to step in against Robbie Lawler

Robbie Lawler was expected to battle Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC 245, but unfortunately, Ponzinibbio has been forced out of the matchup with a health issue. “Platinum” Mike Perry is hoping to step in and replace the injured Argentinian against Lawler.

“Absolutely, I wanted that three years ago, two and a half something like that. If Robbie Lawler would grace me with his name on his contract, let’s go bro,” Mike Perry said backstage at Saturday’s UFC Tampa card. “Let’s put on a show, we are going to throw hands. It ain’t going to be any of that wrestling shit. I might mix it up on you, I might try to change levels, shoot a single leg. Take you down, punch you a little bit make you disorientated, or I might just hold tight and box.”

Mike Perry last fought in August, when he lost a razor-close split decision to fellow action fighter Vicente Luque. Prior to that loss, he was riding a solid decision win over Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira. This win was preceded by a submission loss to another “Cowboy” in Donald Cerrone, and a thrilling decision win over Paul Felder.

Robbie Lawler, meanwhile, is on a three-fight losing streak. The former welterweight champion last fought in July, when he was defeated by Colby Covington by decision. This loss was preceded by a controversial submission loss to Ben Askren and a decision loss to Rafael dos Anjos.

Does a Mike Perry vs. Robbie Lawler fight interest you? Who do you think would win?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/14/2019.