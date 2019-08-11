PHOTO | Mike Perry suffered one of the most horrific nose breaks in history

UFC welterweight standout Mike Perry suffered one of the most disturbing nose breaks you will ever see at tonight’s UFC Uruguay event.

‘Platinum’ was taking on surging welterweight contender Vicente Luque in the evening co-main event.

After two rounds of grueling back and forth action, Luque was able to connect with a flying knee that rearranged the American’s face.

Remarkably, Mike Perry not only remained conscious, but he also went on to arguably win the late stages of the final round.

Despite his sensational show of toughness and will to win, Perry was ultimately handed his fourth defeat in six fights by way of judges split-decision.

Shortly following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC President Dana White took to Twitter where he shared the following gruesome photo of the damage done to the nose of Mike Perry.

After starting his UFC career going 4-1, ‘Platinum’ is now just 2-4 in his past six Octagon appearances.

During his recent rough patch, Perry has reeled off decision victories over Paul Felder and Alex Oliveira.

While there is denying that Mike Perry is one of the most entertaining fighters on the UFC roster, tonight’s loss has him well outside the welterweight divisions title picture.

With that being said, there is no shortage of potential fights for Perry. One that would surely excite fights fans is for ‘Platinum’ to be booked in a bout with former division champion Robbie Lawler (see more on that here).

As for ‘The Silent Assassin’, Vicente Luque continues his rise up the welterweight ranks. The Brazilian has finished eight of his nine career UFC wins.

Who do you think Mike Perry should fight next following tonight’s closely contested war with Vicente Luque? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

