Mike Perry says he’s either hungover or carrying the coronavirus

UFC welterweight fan favorite Mike Perry told his fans on social media that he’s either hungover or carry the coronavirus.

Perry, always a practical joker, took to his Twitter to tells his fans that he either had too much to drink or contracted the coronavirus. While some fans will say Perry shouldn’t be joking about this kind of thing, other fans would say it made them laugh during a time of panic across the world.

Omg I either am hungover from day drinking or I have corona and am not goin to make it. I just wanna day …. FUCK YOU — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) March 22, 2020

Perry (13-6) is one of the most popular welterweights on the UFC roster, but he definitely needs to get back into the win column whenever the coronavirus quarantine is lifted and he’s able to fight again. Anytime Perry steps into the Octagon he puts on a good show.

Perry is coming off of back-to-back losses to Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque in his last two fights, with the loss to Neal resulting in the first knockout loss of his MMA career. Overall Perry is just 2-5 over his last seven fights and he needs to get back into the win column in order to keep pace in the crowded UFC welterweight division.

However, when Perry does return to the Octagon, it’s possible he does so at 155lbs. Perry recently admitted that he was at least considering a drop down to the lightweight division. If he did drop to 155lbs, it would be a fresh start for Perry in a new weight class and if he was able to make the weight safely he would have a size advantage over many of the other lightweights in the division. It remains to be seen if he will follow through with that plan.

