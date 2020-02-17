Mike Perry interested in dropping to 155lbs

UFC welterweight fan favorite Mike Perry says he is considering a move down to 155lbs after struggling in his last few fights at 170lbs.

Perry has dropped back-to-back fights to Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque and overall has dropped five of his last seven fights at 170lbs. That’s part of why he is potentially considering a move down in weight to get a fresh start, though he’s not convinced he will be able to cut all that weight. Speaking on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Perry spoke about moving down a weight class.

“I’m going to go smash Al Iaquinta this weekend (at Submission Underground), then we were talking about 155lbs, but I don’t think I can do it, I don’t think it I can make it at all. But I’m not big enough, and after I smash Al Iaquinta we can go after Khabib Nurmagomedov cause my grappling is top-notch,” Perry said.

Perry was asked why he would consider dropping down a weight class when he’s a well-built welterweight. “Platinum” said that he believes he can still get in better shape for health reasons and that’s why he is considering the move down a weight class.

“For performance reasons and health reasons, if I can do it healthily and live more healthy, which I’ve been doing the total opposite of that, it’s kind of funny. I’m always in good shape no matter what’s going on, but sometimes I have pains and injuries, it’s almost like it takes my breath away. Some people might confuse that for cardio but I’m in great shape. Cardio is mental, it’s how you run your system, you have to know how much fuel you have, you can’t be putting it all on the gas. I’m just thinking about fighting like always, man,” Perry said.

