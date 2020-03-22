Conor McGregor reminds fans to be vigilant during coronavirus pandemic

UFC lightweight contender Conor McGregor issued a statement on his social media reminding fans to be vigilant during the coronavirus pandemic.

McGregor is one of the most influential figures in all of professional sports, so anytime he talks, people listen. On Saturday, McGregor took to his Instagram to remind fans to be vigilant during the coronavirus pandemic, giving hope to those in Ireland as the numbers of those infected have been dropping in recent days.

Check out the video and the message McGregor released on his social media.

“Quick reminder to stay vigilant with our quarantine efforts, team Ireland! We have seen a drop over the last 3 days in numbers of infected. From 191 cases on Thursday, March 19th (Our heaviest day to date) to a slight decrease of 126 the following day, Friday March 20th. To now today, Saturday March 21th, a total number of 102 new cases. These are encouraging drops each day but we are still above 100 a day,” McGregor wrote.

“With today being Saturday and the peak of our weekend, plus the fact we have received lower numbers each day, we will all feel tempted to get out and back to living our normal lives again. But now is the time we must remain most vigilant! Remain most vigilant and put this fully to bed. Otherwise we run the risk of going around in circles with these numbers until they hit a spike we then can’t contain. Stay tight Ireland! We will do this! Together in unity! God speed to everyone around the world fighting this virus. We fight it side by side! Team work makes the dream work, God bless!”

Last week Conor McGregor released a statement on the coronavirus outbreak and how it has impacted him and his family personally. Although he later clarified himself to say his aunt did not die from coronavirus, nevertheless his message about staying safe during these troubled times still rings true.