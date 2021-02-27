Mike Perry responds after Daniel Rodriguez suggests he will hit the unemployment line following their UFC fight on April 10

UFC welterweight Mike Perry has responded after his upcoming opponent Daniel Rodriguez suggested he will hit the unemployment line on April 11.

Perry (14-7 MMA) and Rodriguez (13-2 MMA) are set to collide at an upcoming UFC Fight Night event slated for April 10.

Mike Perry will be competing for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Tim Means at November’s UFC 255 event. The loss marked Perry’s third setback in his past four Octagon appearances.

Due to his recent rough stretch, Daniel Rodriguez is expecting ‘Platinum‘ to come out fighting for his job on April 10.

“Stylistically, it’s a great fight,” Rodriguez told MMA Junkie. “It’s a fan-favorite fight. He’s got a reputation. … I’m trying to take that shine – even though he shines for some of the wrong reasons sometimes. But he’s got a lot of publicity. He’s got a big name, and I’m kind of aiming for them big-name fights. Really, that’s all it is. I think he’s a big dummy, but he can fight.”

Daniel Rodriguez continued and suggested that Mike Perry will likely be standing in the unemployment line after their scrap.

“He’s on a losing streak. I’m coming off a loss, too, so it’s going to make for a really great fight because I’m coming in there with no intentions of losing, and I’m expecting a tough fight. He’s probably on his way out from the UFC, so if I’m that person that’s going to take him out, get him – you know. He’s going to have to look for a job after dealing with me.”

Obviously Rodriquez’s recent comments did not sit well with Mike Perry, as the brash welterweight responded with the following message.

Not with them skinny little chicken legs you got boi https://t.co/9IexUASX8H — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 26, 2021

