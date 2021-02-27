Dustin Poirier willing to move up to welterweight for a fight with Nate Diaz: “Yeah, I’ll go up to 170 to fight Nate.”

Dustin Poirier is willing to move up to welterweight in order to get his hands on former UFC lightweight title challenger Nate Diaz.

Poirier and Diaz have been going back and forth on social media ever since ‘The Diamond’ defeated Conor McGregor by knockout in the main event of UFC 257.

Following his sensational performance in his rematch with the Irishman, Dustin Poirier has been proclaiming himself as “uncrowned”.

That notion has not sat well with Nate Diaz, who recently lashed out at Poirier in a post on Instagram.

“Don’t forget who started this G shit. The real uncrowned King. No rematches ever given. Dustin you do what your told by your daddy’s u lil bitch 👊🏼.” – Diaz wrote.

Nate’s post triggered a response from Dustin Poirier, who replied with the following sarcastic remark.

“You lost the rematch Nathan. 1 was given lol.” Poirier replied sarcastically.

Nate Diaz then responded with the following words of war.

“Dustin Poirier you hurt your pussy trying to fight me, so why you talking?” – Diaz replied.

While Poirier is currently fixated on booking a trilogy bout with McGregor, he does plan on fighting Nate Diaz before he calls it a career.

During his recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, Dustin Poirier revealed he is willing to move up to welterweight in order to lock horns with ‘The Stockton Slugger’.

“Before I’m done fighting, I’ll go up to 170,” Poirier said. “Yeah, I’ll go up to 170 to fight Nate. Me and him were supposed to fight at Madison Square Garden. I kind of was the fall guy—He gets to point and say I pulled out of the fight and I did. I went to get stem cells done on my hip.”

Dustin Poirier continued (via MMAMania):

“But I was going to fight, I was going to go through a camp and fight him if they wouldn’t have started offering me other replacement opponents, Nate was playing games with the UFC, UFC started offering me opponents and I said, ‘Look guys, if this is happening, I’m just going to have my hip taken care of.’ He’s a guy I’ve always wanted to fight.”

Who do you think would emerge victorious in a potential welterweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz?