UFC Vegas 20: ‘Rozenstruik vs. Gane’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 20 event, a ten-bout fight card headlined by Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane.

Gane (7-0 MMA) will be stepping foot in the Octagon for the first time since earning a second round TKO victory over former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos this past December at UFC 256. The French standout has gone a perfect 4-0 since making his UFC debut in August of 2019.

Meanwhile, Jairzinho Rozenstruik (11-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time in over six month’s at tonight’s UFC Vegas 20 event. ‘Bigi Boy’ most recently competed this past August, where he also picked up a TKO win over the divisions former kingpin in ‘JDS’. Prior to that victory, Rozenstruik was coming off the first loss of his career at the hands of Francis Ngannou.

UFC Vegas 20 is co-headlined by a key light heavyweight matchup featuring Magomed Ankalaev taking on Nikita Krylov.

Ankalaev (14-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since earning a first round knockout over Ion Cutelaba at UFC 254 in October. The victory marked the Russian’s fifth in a row and third straight stoppage win.

As for Nikita Kylov (26-7 MMA), ‘Al Capone’ most recently competed eleven months ago where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Johnny Walker. The Ukrainian standout had gone 2-2 since returning to the UFC in September of 2018. Krylov has suffered losses to Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira during that stretch.

In addition to Rozenstruik vs. Gane, tonight’s UFC Vegas 20 main card also features a key men’s bantamweight bout between perennial division contenders Jimmie Rivera and Pedro Munhoz.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 20 Main Card | 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane –

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Nikita Krylov –

Montana De La Rosa vs. Mayra Bueno Silva –

Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera –

Alex Caceres vs. Kevin Croom –

UFC Vegas 20 Prelims | 5:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Alexander Hernandez vs. Thiago Moises –

Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder –

Alexis Davis vs. Sabina Mazo –

Vince Cachero vs. Ronnie Lawrence –

Maxim Grishin vs. Dustin Jacoby –

