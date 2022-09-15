Mike Perry reacts to news BKFC president wants him to fight Nate Diaz: “Now is my time to make noise”

Mike Perry is hoping to fight Nate Diaz in BKFC.

David Feldman, the president of BKFC, recently came out and said he is interested in signing Nate Diaz. The Stockton, native, of course, recently fought out his Ultimate Fighting Championship deal at UFC 279 when he submitted Tony Ferguson. The goal for Feldman is to sign Diaz and have him fight Mike Perry.

“I can’t tell you whether he’s coming or not, but I can tell you that we want him here at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, and we’re going to do everything we can do to get him a bare-knuckle fight,” Feldman said on The Bare Knuckle Show… “I think that the fans would absolutely love to see, both have the same type of personality, both just guys that keep fighting, Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry would be a fan’s dream fight.”

There’s no question that Mike Perry vs. Nate Diaz in BKFC would be a massive fight and ‘Platinum’ is hoping it comes to fruition.

Now is my time to make noise. I have no excuses so I’m calling out all the best fights the fans can be interested in. I want to make waves. Been fighting my whole life and I always will no matter what. https://t.co/o5JZ1pCJdf — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 15, 2022

“Now is my time to make noise. I have no excuses so I’m calling out all the best fights the fans can be interested in. I want to make waves. Been fighting my whole life and I always will no matter what,” Perry wrote on Twitter.

Mike Perry is coming off a decision win over Michael Page in his second BKFC fight after defeating Julian Lane by decision in his debut. Before signing with BKFC, he went 7-8 with notable wins over Paul Felder, Cowboy Oliveira, Mickey Gall, and Jake Ellenberger among others.

‘Platinum’ is a fan favorite for his style of fighting. Perry is never in a boring fight, same with Diaz, which is why BKFC is hoping to make it happen.

