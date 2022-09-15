After nearly two years away, Louis Cosce confident he will finish Trevin Giles at UFC Vegas 60: “The way his chin is looking I would like to say I’m going to knock him out”

Louis Cosce will finally be returning to the Octagon.
Cosce made his UFC debut at UFC 255 in November of 2020, where he suffered a third-round TKO loss to Sasha Palatnikov. Since then, Cosce finally decided to address a shoulder issue and later got COVID which has kept him out of the Octagon for nearly two years.
“The first six months to a year were back-to-back surgeries so it was a lot of PT and chilling. It was hard to do anything, with shoulder surgeries and whatnot,” Cosce said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Last summer I moved down here to Vegas and got more one-on-one work with the PI on my shoulders. After a couple of months, I got good and really started hitting the gym again. I was supposed to fight in April and got COVID.”
Once Cosce was finally ready to return, he was offered Trevin Giles at UFC Vegas 60 which he accepted right away. He knows Giles is a very good boxer but he believes his grappling will be the difference here.
“I knew who he was right off the bat and accepted immediately. It will be a good test, he has a lot more experience than the last guy I was supposed to fight,” Cosce said. “It will look good on my resume beating this guy… He has good boxing, a good jab, and a bit of jiu-jitsu but in the wrestling aspect I have him all day, I think the jiu-jitsu as well. I can’t let him get off, he looks good if you let him tee off on you.”
Not only does Louis Cosce think his grappling will play a role in this fight, he believes he can KO Giles. He believes Giles’ chin is worse at welterweight and is confident he can catch him with a big shot early to pick up his first UFC win.
“The way his chin is looking I would like to say I’m going to knock him out. I wouldn’t mind wrestling and getting experience on the ground,” Cosce said. “I’m not going to rush anything, I think I can catch him and can knock him out.”
The goal for Cosce is if he gets his hand raised to make a quick turnaround and make up for the lost time. He also believes a win over Giles should get him another well-known name next time out.
“I’m sure if I beat him impressively it will propel me up, but if it’s a shit decision, I don’t know. At the end of the day, a win is a win and I know it won’t be a boring fight,” Cosce concluded. “It should do good for me beating this guy.”
Who do you think will win at UFC Vegas 60, Louis Cosce vs. Trevin Giles?This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM