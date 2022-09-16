Marlon Moraes ends retirement, set to sign with PFL

Marlon Moraes will be ending his retirement less than six months after announcing it.

In April, Moraes announced he was retiring from MMA following a KO loss to Song Yadong back in March. It was his fourth straight loss and in March, he released a statement through his manager that he would be retiring from MMA.

“I want to thank everyone,” Moraes said in a statement. “Sean Shelby, Hunter Campbell, Dana White, and the UFC for giving me so many opportunities. I want to thank my family, coaches, manager, everybody who has been part of my career. I’m still going to be around MMA helping young guys and my friends.”

Now, not even half a year after announcing his retirement, Marlon Moraes is getting close to signing with the Professional Fighters League (PFL). ESPN’s Brett Okamoto broke the news as Moraes’ manager Ali Abdelaziz informed him of the news with Moraes set to move up to featherweight as well.

advertisement - continue reading below

Marlon Moraes (@MMARLONMORAES) is very close to signing a new deal with PFL, per his manager Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00). Some of the details still coming together, but Moraes' return to the sport looks imminent. Per Abdelaziz, his plan is to compete at 145 pounds. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 16, 2022

Moraes previously competed in World Series of Fighting which was renamed PFL so he has experience fighting for the promotion. However, Moraes ending his retirement is a surprise as in the statement he released back in April, he seemed like he was done.

Marlon Moraes (23-10-1), as mentioned, is on a four-fight losing streak and is just 1-4 in his last five. Prior to the KO loss to Yadong, he suffered TKO losses to Merab Dvalishvili, Rob Font, and Cory Sandhagen with his last win coming over Jose Aldo by a controversial split decision.

Before the win over Aldo, Moraes suffered a TKO loss to Henry Cejudo for the UFC’s bantamweight title. To earn the title shot, he was on a four-fight winning streak and beat Raphael Assuncao, Jimmie Rivera, Aljamain Sterling, and John Dodson. He’s also the former WSOF champion.

advertisement - continue reading below

What do you make of Marlon Moraes ending his retirement to sign with PFL?